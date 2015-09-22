FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE names brand executive Boff as chief marketing officer
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2015 / 5:04 PM / 2 years ago

GE names brand executive Boff as chief marketing officer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg, Illinois, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) on Tuesday named top brand executive Linda Boff as its chief marketing officer, as the U.S. conglomerate tries to position itself as a digital industrial company.

Previously executive director of global brand marketing, Boff will report to Beth Comstock, GE’s prior marketing chief. Comstock became vice chair earlier this month, the first woman to hold that post in the company’s history.

Boff, who joined GE in 2003, has helped oversee its advertising. In several new, light-hearted video ads, a computer programer perplexes family and friends when explaining he is going to work for the company.

The ads fit with Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt’s bet on marrying the company’s industrial products with software and analytics. GE put a bigger spotlight on these efforts earlier this month in creating GE Digital to consolidate its software and IT operations.

The company’s annual Minds and Machines conference in San Francisco next week will highlight the digital efforts.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.