3 months ago
General Electric wins Mexico deal for two gigawatt power projects
May 12, 2017 / 1:01 AM / 3 months ago

General Electric wins Mexico deal for two gigawatt power projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign marks a General Electric (GE) facility in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., April 20, 2017.Brian Snyder

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.

The U.S. conglomerate said in a statement that GE Power also had signed a separate multi-year agreement worth $120 million to provide service to gas and steam turbines in power plants in the Mexican states of Durango and Veracruz.

The firm said the new combined-cycle gas turbines would have an "extended reach" but did not say what they were worth.

A spokeswoman for General Electric could not immediately provide details on the value of the gas turbine order, nor on where they would be installed, nor on whose behalf.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Bill Trott

