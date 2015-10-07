FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P revises GE credit outlook to negative after Peltz buys in
October 7, 2015 / 9:24 PM / 2 years ago

S&P revises GE credit outlook to negative after Peltz buys in

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The ticker symbol for General Electric is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday it was more likely than before to cut General Electric Co’s (GE.N) credit rating in the next two years after activist investor Nelson Peltz’s purchase of a $2.5 billion stake in the company.

Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, which unveiled its roughly 1 percent stake in GE on Monday, urged GE to explore more share buybacks including by taking on new debt.

S&P said in a report that Trian was advocating share buybacks “beyond our current expectations.” Trian’s move comes after GE management had already made statements that suggest it could adopt a less conservative financial policy, S&P said.

S&P revised its outlook on GE’s credit rating to “negative” from “stable,” meaning S&P may downgrade the credit rating in the next two years. S&P also affirmed its “AA+” corporate credit rating on GE.

“The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company could potentially adopt a less conservative financial policy than we currently expect,” S&P said in the report, adding that GE could eventually pursue buybacks “to an extent that significantly increases its leverage.”

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York

