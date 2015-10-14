FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Synchrony Bank can break away from GE: Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would allow Synchrony Financial, which is owned and controlled by General Electric, to become a savings and loan holding company and keep control of its bank, it said on Wednesday.

The move “will enhance the stability of the U.S. financial system by reducing the complexity and interconnectedness of GE,” and “is expected to result in expanded products and services to customers of Synchrony Financial,” the board said in an order.

GE currently owns and controls 84.6 percent of the outstanding shares of Synchrony’s common stock, and GE would allow shareholders to exchange its stock for shares of Synchrony Financial, the board said.

Ultimately, the move is “a re-organization and divestiture of a savings association by its current owner,”

The Federal Reserve found that both Synchrony Financial and Synchrony Bank are well capitalized and that both have a record of complying with banking, consumer protection and anti-money laundering laws.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
