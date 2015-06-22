FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE reaches tentative labor agreement with U.S. unions
#U.S.
June 22, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

GE reaches tentative labor agreement with U.S. unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co said it has reached tentative agreement with its two biggest U.S. unions on a four-year national labor contract after three weeks of talks.

The agreements were announced late Sunday night with the IUE-CWA and the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America.

GE said the unions affected by the agreements represent about 16,500 employees, or about 12 percent of the U.S. conglomerate’s 136,000 U.S. workers reported by GE as of the end of 2014.

Union delegates are expected to meet this week to decide whether to submit the agreement to members for a ratification vote, the company said.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

