FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
General Mills expands flour recall to more batches
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 25, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

General Mills expands flour recall to more batches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The General Mills logo is seen on a box of Cheerios cereal in Evanston, Illinois, June 26, 2012.Jim Young

(Reuters) - General Mills Inc said it was expanding its flour recall to more batches after the detection of E. coli in its flour samples that led to four new cases of illnesses.

One of the four persons developed a type of kidney failure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. (bit.ly/1sqaiw2)

General Mills had recalled about 10 million pounds of flour in May and added two flavors of Betty Crocker cake mix in the United States and one in Canada to the recall in July.

Monday's recall includes select production dates through Feb. 10. The previous recalls ranged from Nov. 4, 2015 through Dec. 4, 2015.

The potentially deadly strain can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration, mostly among the elderly, very young children and people with weak immune systems.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.