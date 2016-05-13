German minister has summoned Opel to investigative committee: spokesman

An Opel logo is pictured on the front of the Astra car during the second media day of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s transport minister has summoned carmaker Opel (GM.N) to appear in front of an investigative committee following media reports about suspected emissions rigging, a spokesman said on Friday, adding that the appointment was due to take place next week.

German magazine Der Spiegel said the Opel Astra, one of the best selling cars for General Motors (GM.N) in Europe, has engine software which switches off exhaust treatment systems when the outside temperature is below 17 degrees centigrade, or under acceleration.

Opel was not immediately available for comment.

