Former Deutsche Telekom CEO in talks for job at U.S. buyout firm: source

Deutsche Telekom CEO Rene Obermann attends a news conference to present a joint initiative for encrypted email with United Internet in Berlin August 9, 2013 in this file picture. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) is in talks to take a job as a senior adviser with U.S. buyout group General Atlantic, a person familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday.

The talks could result in a deal, the person said, “but there is nothing imminent.”

German business monthly Manager Magazin reported the news earlier on Wednesday.

Rene Obermann, former CEO of Deutsche Telekom, had taken up a top job at Dutch cable operator Ziggo ZIGGO.AS in January, but found himself back on the job market after the firm agreed a takeover offer from U.S. firm Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) only weeks later.

Private equity firm General Atlantic focuses on companies in the technology and media industry. Among others, the group works

with German publisher Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) in the advertising business.

Working for an investment firm would not really fit with Obermann’s earlier stated ambitions.

After announcing in December that he would leave Deutsche Telekom after six years at the helm, he said he wanted to work for a smaller company where he could be “closer to the engine room”, giving him more time for technology and products.

General Atlantic and Ziggo declined to comment.