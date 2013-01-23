FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Dynamics blames fourth-quarter charges on lower government spending
January 23, 2013

General Dynamics blames fourth-quarter charges on lower government spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The new chief executive of General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) said significant charges taken by the company in the fourth quarter of 2012 and a loss in the full year reflected contracting markets and a decline in government spending in the United States and overseas.

Phebe Novakovic said the company’s results also pointed to the need for improvement in some areas, and said the company would continue to manage its business aggressively. She provided no immediate details in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by John Wallace

