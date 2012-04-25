FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Dynamics posts lower quarterly profit
April 25, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

General Dynamics posts lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) reported an 8.7 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, citing slow government contract awards and a $67 million noncash adjustment to earnings from its European combat systems operations.

The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets said net earnings fell to $564 million, or $1.57 per share, from $618 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was $7.6 billion, down from $7.8 billion a year earlier.

The company forecast full-year earnings per share of $7.10 to $7.20, below analysts’ forecasts of $7.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

