General Dynamics asks shareholders to reject mini-tender offer
May 4, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

General Dynamics asks shareholders to reject mini-tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) asked its shareholders to reject a mini-tender offer by TRC Capital that valued the defense contractor’s shares below its current market price.

General Dynamics said it received a notification of an unsolicited offer by TRC to buy up to 2 million shares at $66.95 per share.

The company’s shares closed at $67.05 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Mini-tender offers are designed to seek to acquire less than 5 percent of a company’s outstanding shares, thereby avoiding many disclosure and procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that apply to offers for more than five percent. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

