FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Dynamics notifies 139 Alabama workers of pending layoffs
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 14, 2013 / 10:20 PM / 5 years ago

General Dynamics notifies 139 Alabama workers of pending layoffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) on Monday said it notified 139 of its employees at the U.S. Army Depot in Anniston, Alabama last week that they face layoffs beginning in March due to a reduction in the company’s production of Stryker vehicles.

General Dynamics issued notices to the workers under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act, notifying them that the expected layoffs will kick in from March through April, said company spokesman Peter Keating.

The company already laid off 98 people at the facility last year. The latest layoff notices will reduce the number of General Dynamics workers from just over 400 now to around 260, Keating said. He said additional layoffs may be announced later, depending on the level of work to be done at the facility.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.