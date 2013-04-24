General Dynamics earnings edge higher, beat forecast

(Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) reported slightly higher first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, far exceeding analysts’ forecasts, but revenue fell short of expectations.

The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets reported net earnings of $571 million, or $1.62 per share, up from $564 million or $1.57 per share, a year earlier.

Revenues dipped to $7.4 billion from $7.58 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings of $528 million, or $1.50 per share, on revenue of $7.55 billion.

Operating margins edged up to 11.4 percent from 11.3 percent a year earlier, the company said.

Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic, who has carried out a series of management changes since taking over on January 1, said the company was focused on operations, cost improvement and cash generation.

She called the first-quarter results “a strong start toward achieving our objectives for the year.”

General Dynamics’ backlog at end of the quarter was $48.5 billion, down from $55.2 billion a year earlier.

The company said the estimated value of various unfunded contracts and options that have not been exercised was $25.2 billion.