FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Dynamics third-quarter earnings rise as sales dip
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 23, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

General Dynamics third-quarter earnings rise as sales dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), maker of Gulfstream business jets and U.S. Navy warships, on Wednesday reported higher earnings and operating margins in the third quarter despite a dip in revenue.

The company said net earnings rose 8.5 percent to $651 million from $600 million in the year earlier period, while revenues fell 1.7 percent to $7.93 billion. Earnings per share increased 8.2 percent to $1.84 from $1.70.

Revenues were largely in line with Wall Street estimates, but earnings beat expectations from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, who had forecast EPS of $1.68.

Companywide operating margins also rose 90 basis points to 12.3 percent on improved performances in the aerospace, combat systems and information systems divisions, the company said.

Margins in the marine systems division remained steady as it completed the T-AKE line of dry cargo and ammunitions ships that it built for the U.S. Navy.

General Dynamics said its funded backlog fell to $40 billion at the end of the third quarter from $43.2 billion in the year- earlier period. The total backlog was $47.9 billion, down from $51.5 billion a year earlier.

The company did not provide an outlook for full-year results.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.