FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Dynamics wins Pentagon vehicle deal worth up to $562 million
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
August 23, 2013 / 12:01 AM / in 4 years

General Dynamics wins Pentagon vehicle deal worth up to $562 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) has won a contract valued at up to $562 million over the next seven years to build ground vehicles for U.S. Special Operations Command, the Pentagon said Thursday.

General Dynamics, builder of M1A1 Abrams tanks, beat out privately held AM General MAFHDG.UL and Navistar International (NAV.N) to win the order for new Ground Mobility Vehicles 1.1.

The Pentagon said the contract, which runs through September 2020, was an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity agreement that would allow Special Operations Command to submit separate delivery orders as it needed more vehicles.

Under the contract, General Dynamics will provide the new vehicles, which can be transported on Boeing H-47 helicopters, along with associated manuals, spare parts, training and other equipment, some of which is to be bought separately by the U.S. government.

General Dynamics said the contract would expand the company’s relationship with the military’s special operations community, an important customer base, and building on its work on an earlier program called Expeditionary Fire Support System.

The vehicles will be built mainly at General Dynamics’ St. Petersburg, Florida site, and in Ladson, South Carolina at a facility that General Dynamics acquired when it bought Force Protection several years ago.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.