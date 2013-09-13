FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Electric names PNC chairman to board of directors
September 13, 2013 / 7:22 PM / 4 years ago

General Electric names PNC chairman to board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A faded, painted logo sits over the entrance to a General Electric Co. facility in Medford, Massachusetts July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) named PNC Financial Services Group (PNC.N) Chairman James Rohr to its board of directors on Friday.

Rohr, 64, was PNC’s CEO from 2000 through May of this year. He plans to step down as chairman of the bank next year, and also plans to leave the PNC board.

Rohr’s experience in finance and risk will help General Electric, CEO Jeff Immelt said in a release. Rohr was elected by General Electric’s board at its Friday meeting.

Shares of GE, whose businesses range from infrastructure technology to financial services, fell 0.4 percent to $23.76 in Friday afternoon trading. The U.S. conglomerate’s stock has gained 13 percent so far this year.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Krista Hughes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
