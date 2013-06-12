FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE taps CFO to oversee streamlining of finance unit
June 12, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

GE taps CFO to oversee streamlining of finance unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A GE logo is seen in a store in Santa Monica, California, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) on Wednesday tapped Chief Financial Officer Keith Sherin to run its GE Capital unit and help oversee the streamlining of the unit, as the company focuses more on manufacturing.

Sherin will replace current GE Capital Chief Executive Officer Mike Neal, who is retiring July 1, the company said.

Jeff Bornstein, who is CFO of GE Capital, will become CFO of the entire company, GE said.

The Connecticut-based conglomerate has been focusing on shrinking GE Capital since the 2007-2008 global economic crisis. It has jettisoned several assets held by GE Capital to reduce its dependence on the unit.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
