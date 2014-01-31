FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE hires bankers for credit card IPO: Financial Times
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 31, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

GE hires bankers for credit card IPO: Financial Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A General Electric Company (GE) logo is seen on a toggle switch package in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to lead the initial public offering of its North American retail finance business, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

A filing is expected in the next two months, the report said.

GE announced plans in November to spin off its credit card business into a separately traded company as it tries to reduce its exposure to its financial businesses.

The company said at the time that it planned an IPO of up to 20 percent of the retail finance business in 2014. In 2015, GE plans to exit the rest of the business by giving its shareholders the chance to swap GE stock for shares of the new company.

The new company should be worth roughly $16 billion to $18 billion, bankers have estimated.

Spokesmen for GE, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.