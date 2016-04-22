GE sees pickup in China sales, possible bottom in oil: CFO

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s healthcare equipment sales are picking up in China as a crackdown on corruption that had slowed new orders tapers off, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein said on Friday.

Power equipment sales to China also are strong, reflecting the country’s need to build infrastructure, particularly with natural gas, hydro and wind generators, to meet strategic development plans, Bornstein said in an interview.

The uptick in two major GE business lines comes as the company reported higher-than-expected earnings even though a key revenue measure fell 1 percent, raising questions about the company’s ability to meet its full year target.

Weak sales of oil and gas equipment caused much of the decline, a factor GE flagged last year. Now, however, the industry may be close to turning up as oil prices recover.

“We anticipate that the industry is going to bottom mid-year, this summer maybe,” Bornstein said, noting that the turn may come later in 2016 or in 2017.

It may take longer for customers to react. Most are still deferring decisions on major exploration and production projects, and several big contracts GE expected to land in the quarter did not get signed, Bornstein said.

“There’s definitely a confidence issue in the industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, China’s slowing economic growth, coupled with anti-corruption measures, had curbed sales of products ranging from large medical devices to business jets and luxury goods.

But Chinese demand was improving in several of GE’s major businesses, Bornstein said.

Sales of power equipment were up 44 percent in China in the first quarter, while healthcare equipment sales rose 15 percent, he said.

“That was partly offset by aviation,” whose sales fell 25 percent because a large order last year skewed the comparison, he added.

“Saying China is weak is missing the point,” he said. “In the businesses we are in in China, we really like the Chinese market.”

Power generation equipment sales are expected to help GE meet its target of 2 percent to 4 percent growth in overall sales this year, excluding the effects of foreign exchange and divestitures, the company said during a quarterly earnings conference call earlier on Friday.

The company’s H-class power turbines, for example, now have 40 market share, up from a single-digit percentage last year. GE also is turning out power equipment and software upgrades at a faster pace, Bornstein said, and aftermarket service revenue is rising.