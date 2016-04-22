FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE underlying revenue falls, but company sticks to target
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 22, 2016 / 10:54 AM / a year ago

GE underlying revenue falls, but company sticks to target

Alwyn Scott

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) reported lower first-quarter underlying revenue, citing weak sales of oil and gas drilling equipment, but it forecast a second-half upturn for power generation products that should help it meet its full-year target.

Shares of the industrial conglomerate were down 1.5 percent after it said organic revenue, a closely watched figure that excludes foreign exchange and discontinued operations, fell 1 percent.

Still, GE affirmed its forecast of 2 percent to 4 percent growth for 2016. Some analysts had said the top end of that range appeared difficult to achieve due to sluggish demand for oil and gas equipment and a weak industrial economy.

Related Coverage

The company cut its full-year outlook for oil and gas equipment sales, saying it now expects a 30 percent drop. It had previously forecast a 10 percent to 15 percent decline.

“Given the negative revision in the oil and gas outlook, we believe investors will be viewing this growth forecast with skepticism,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray said in a research note.

The logo of General Electric is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

GE said power generation equipment shipments were low in the first quarter, but it expects a pickup in the second half of the year. As a result, second-half organic revenue should be up 5 percent, helping the company hit its target, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said on a conference call.

“I feel good about how we’re executing on the power business,” Immelt said, noting anticipated sales of gas turbines and other power generation equipment would be largely responsible for GE hitting its companywide revenue outlook.

The company said first-quarter earnings per share, excluding items, rose 5 percent to 21 cents from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting 19 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Foreign exchange costs decreased the figure by 2 cents a share.

GE reported a net loss of $98 million, or 1 cent a share, mainly due to non-cash charges from the sale of financial businesses, part of an ongoing divestiture of the GE Capital unit.

The company said it still expected a full-year profit of $1.45 to $1.55 a share, excluding items.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.