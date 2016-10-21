The ticker and logo for General Electric Co. is displayed on a screen at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK General Electric Co (GE.N) beat analyst profit forecasts in the third quarter, but revenue growth remained sluggish, prompting the company to lower its full-year revenue growth target and narrow its profit forecast on Friday and sending shares lower.

The industrial giant's adjusted profit jumped 10 percent to 32 cents a share, beating the 30 cents that analysts had estimated on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GE also raised its full-year target for cash returned to shareholders to $30 billion from $26 billion and noted it had returned $25 billion in the first three quarters.

But slow economic growth, particularly in the oil and gas business, weighed on revenue. Organic revenue, which excludes growth from acquisitions, grew 1 percent in the quarter.

The company's shares were down 0.6 percent at $28.90 in premarket trading, after earlier falling as much as 1 percent.

Analysts had been looking for GE to report stronger revenue growth after a weak first half, but that was stymied by a 25-percent slump in oil and gas revenue in the quarter.

While analysts expect second-half growth of about 15 percent in the power business, GE's largest division, power revenue grew just 7 percent in the third quarter.

GE trimmed its full-year revenue forecast to flat to 2 percent growth, down from 2 percent to 4 percent growth.

It narrowed its adjusted profit forecast to between $1.48 and $1.52 a share, compared with the $1.45 to $1.55 a share forecast at the end of the second quarter.

The company lifted its cash flow outlook, which it said allowed the boost in share buyback plans by an additional $4 billion. It now expects free cash flow and dispositions to total at least $32 billion, up from a range of $29 billion to $32 billion it forecast at the end of the second quarter.

GE's net income from continuing operations rose to $2.10 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.97 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 23 cents from 19 cents.

Total revenue rose 4.4 percent to $29.27 billion.

