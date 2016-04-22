FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE expects key revenue measure to rise 5 percent in second half
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 22, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

GE expects key revenue measure to rise 5 percent in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt speaks at a news conference in Boston, Massachusetts, in this April 4, 2016, file photo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Friday it expects a key revenue measure to rise 5 percent in second half of 2016, including foreign exchange effects, largely on anticipated strength in its power business.

An expected rise in sales of power equipment, especially gas turbines, in the second half will help the company to meet its annual target of 2 percent to 4 percent for organic revenue, which excludes foreign exchange and discontinued operations, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on a conference call.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.