GE expects key revenue measure to rise 5 percent in second half

General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt speaks at a news conference in Boston, Massachusetts, in this April 4, 2016, file photo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Friday it expects a key revenue measure to rise 5 percent in second half of 2016, including foreign exchange effects, largely on anticipated strength in its power business.

An expected rise in sales of power equipment, especially gas turbines, in the second half will help the company to meet its annual target of 2 percent to 4 percent for organic revenue, which excludes foreign exchange and discontinued operations, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on a conference call.