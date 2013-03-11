FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE nominates Mary Schapiro to its board
#Business News
March 11, 2013 / 1:43 PM / 5 years ago

GE nominates Mary Schapiro to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mary Schapiro testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Examining Bank Supervision and Risk Management in Light of JPMorgan Chase's Trading Loss" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) nominated Mary Schapiro, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to its board.

Schapiro will stand for election at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on April 24, GE said on Monday.

Schapiro stepped down as the SEC chairman in December after a tumultuous four years spent rehabilitating the agency’s battered reputation.

She streamlined the SEC enforcement process, hired new types of employees and created a new tips database and a whistleblower office. Former SEC officials have said Schapiro helped revive a moribund agency.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

