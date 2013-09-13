FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman cuts stake in mall owner General Growth Properties
September 13, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Ackman cuts stake in mall owner General Growth Properties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., speaks at the Ira Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management cut its stake in mall owner General Growth Properties Inc (GGP.N) to 3.7 percent from 8 percent, the hedge fund said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The fund was the second biggest shareholder in the company after Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which had reported a stake of about 39 percent as of August 8.

Ackman has been a passive investor in GGP after he failed to secure a buyer for the company.

Pershing Square has been largely flat for the year, following a bruising August in which it lost 3.6 percent.

The sharp decline was largely driven by big bets on J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) and Herbalife Ltd (HLF.N) and have left Pershing Square, with $10.73 billion in assets, badly trailing the broader hedge fund industry and the overall stock markets.

Ackman sold his entire stake in J.C. Penney to Citigroup Inc (C.N) last month after his campaign to overhaul the retailer failed.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

