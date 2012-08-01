FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Growth second-quarter beats Wall Street's forecast
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

General Growth second-quarter beats Wall Street's forecast

Ilaina Jonas

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Growth Properties Inc (GGP.N), the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, on Tuesday said a quarterly earnings measure rose 24.1 percent and beat Wall Street’s forecast on higher occupancy, rent, and sales at its tenants’ stores.

The company on Wednesday posted second-quarter core funds from operations of $228.3 million, or 23 cents per share, up from $184.0 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts on average had forecast FFO of 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Chicago-based company had forecast 20 cents to 22 cents per share.

Funds from operations, a performance measure used by real estate investment trusts, removes the effect that depreciation has on earnings. General Growth’s core FFO excludes non-cash items and some non-comparable items.

Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.