General Growth first-quarter earnings rise
May 1, 2012 / 9:27 PM / 5 years ago

General Growth first-quarter earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Growth Properties Inc (GGP.N), the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, said on Tuesday that first-quarter earnings rose on higher rent, sales and occupancy, and the company raised its forecast for the year.

Core funds from operations were $222.1 million, or 22 cents per share, up from $208.2 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts on average had forecast FFO of 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Chicago-based company had forecast 21 cents to 23 cents per share.

Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; editing by Gunna Dickson

