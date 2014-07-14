Generali sells BSI to BTG Pactual for 1.5 billion Swiss francs

MILAN (Reuters) - Generali said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Swiss wealth management unit BSI to Brazil’s BTG Pactual for 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.69 billion), thus completing its planned disposal of non-insurance assets.

The Italian insurer said the sale of BSI, which it had acquired before the global financial crisis, will generate a net loss of around 100 million euros but should boost by 9 percentage points the group’s Solvency I ratio.

Under the terms of the deal, Generali will receive 1.2 billion Swiss francs in cash and the equivalent of 300 million euros in Banco BTG Pactual ordinary and preference shares.