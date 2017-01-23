FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali CFO Minali preparing to resign: source
January 23, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 7 months ago

Generali CFO Minali preparing to resign: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Alberto Minali, CEF Chief Financial Officer of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. leaves the headquarters in central Rome February 9, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali is preparing to hand in his resignation and a board meeting on Wednesday will discuss his position, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The source said Minali's decision was due to disagreements with Chief Executive Philippe Donnet, who took over the helm at Italy's largest insurer last year following the sudden departure of former CEO Mario Greco to rival Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S).

Minali was already CFO when Donnet took over but was then also appointed managing director in addition to his previous responsibilities.

A second source with knowledge of the matter confirmed that Generali will hold a board meeting on Wednesday, but did without elaborating.

Minali did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Speculation over Minali's pending departure was first reported by daily La Stampa over the weekend.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi

