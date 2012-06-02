FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali board member confirms no confidence to CEO
#Business News
June 2, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Generali board member confirms no confidence to CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Italy’s biggest insurer Generali (GASI.MI) made a no confidence vote on Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto on Saturday, ending his tenure, a board member said confirming an earlier Reuters report.

“I hope we’ve done the right thing,” Claudio De Conto told reporters after the board meeting. He did not say if the board has appointed Zurich Financial Group’s executive Mario Greco to succeed Perissinotto, as expected.

Another board member, Diego Della Valle who is also owner of shoemaker Tod’s (TOD.MI), said he will resign in a protest against ousting of Perissinotto.

“On Monday, I will inform the chairman of my resignation,” Della Valle said as he left the meeting at Generali’s offices in centre of Milan.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro

