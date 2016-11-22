Generali mulling 8,000 job cuts outside Italy: sources

A banner with a logo of Generali insurance is seen outside of one of its branch offices in Telfs, Austria, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Generali (GASI.MI) is considering cutting up to 8,000 jobs worldwide, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The job cuts would be outside of Italy, one of the sources said.

Generali, which is due to hold an Investor Day on Wednesday, declined to comment.

Europe’s third-largest insurer, which generates most of its revenues and earnings in Italy, France and Germany, has a workforce of just over 76,000.