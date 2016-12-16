FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Allianz weighs bid for Generali's French business: Bloomberg
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 16, 2016 / 9:34 AM / 8 months ago

Allianz weighs bid for Generali's French business: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE is pictured at the Allianz Arena soccer stadium in Munich February 19, 2016.Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE) is in talks with Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) as it weighs a bid for the company's French operations, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Executives at Allianz, Europe’s largest insurer, are uncertain that a combination with the French insurance business would be approved by regulators, and the companies may not reach a deal, one of the people told Bloomberg.

France accounts for about 15 percent of Generali’s gross written premiums, its third-largest market after Italy and Germany.

Generali and Allianz declined to comment on the report.

Shares in Generali jumped nearly 6 percent to 14.91 euros in early trade, to their highest level since January. Allianz's stock was down 0.5 percent at 155.95 euros at 0917 GMT.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; additional reporting by Kathrin Jones in Frankfurt and Gianluca Semeraro in Milan; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.