FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Generali shareholder CRT to decide on Intesa bid when moment comes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 1, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 7 months ago

Generali shareholder CRT to decide on Intesa bid when moment comes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A banner with a logo of Generali insurance is seen outside of one of its branch offices in Telfs, Austria, November 1, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

TURIN (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) shareholder CRT Foundation has no preconceptions over a possible bid for the Italian insurer by Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and will make up its mind when and if it happens, the CRT chairman said.

Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, said last week it was examining a possible tie-up with Generali, after sources told Reuters the bank was mulling a share offer to take a majority stake in the country's largest insurer.

"We will assess the situation when the moment comes," Giovanni Quaglia told reporters.

CRT has 1.268 percent of Generali.

Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.