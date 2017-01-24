FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Intesa Sanpaolo considering share-based bid for Generali: sources
January 24, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

Intesa Sanpaolo considering share-based bid for Generali: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, in this January 18, 2016 file photo.Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) is considering a share-based offer to buy a majority stake in insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI), two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Intesa's two main foundation shareholders - Compagnia di San Paolo and Fondazione Cariplo - backed the move even if it could temporarily reduce dividends for the bank's current investors.

One of the sources said Intesa aimed to take control of Italy's biggest insurer with a view to reorganize the group and sell some assets.

Under Italian rules on cross-shareholdings, Intesa would have to launch an offer on at least 60 percent of Generali, which on Monday said it had taken a 3.01 percent stake in the bank in a pre-emptive strike against any hostile offer.

Intesa's board meets on Friday. A bank's spokesman reiterated that the bank does not comment on rumors. La Repubblica daily first reported on Tuesday that the bank was considering a share swap offer on Generali.

Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
