Italy's Intesa SanPaolo confirms examining possible tie-up with Generali
January 24, 2017 / 8:19 PM

Italy's Intesa SanPaolo confirms examining possible tie-up with Generali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali is seen in Rome, Italy, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian banking and insurance group Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI) confirmed on Tuesday it was examining a possible tie-up with insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI).

In a statement, the lender said that its management “carefully examines and will examine any possible opportunities to strengthen its positioning and performance... including possible industrial combinations with Assicurazioni Generali.”

It was the first comment made by the bank since reports emerged at the weekend that the lender was interested in building a stake in Generali, Italy’s biggest insurer.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti

