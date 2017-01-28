Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal

MODENA, Italy (Reuters) - Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali (GASI.MI) over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.

Intesa said this week it was examining a possible tie-up with Generali in what would be one of Europe's biggest deals of this kind.

"Nothing will happen" over the weekend, Intesa's Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro told reporters on the sidelines of a financial conference in Modena.

He added that Generali would not be on the agenda of Intesa's board meeting on Feb.3, which will review the bank's 2016 results.