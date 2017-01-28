FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 7 months ago

Any deal between Intesa, Generali would need many authorizations: BOI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Intesa Sanpaolo Bank logo is seen in Milan, Italy, October 1, 2013.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MODENA, Italy (Reuters) - A possible tie-up between Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and insurer Generali (GASI.MI) would need "many authorizations" from regulators, a top official at the Bank of Italy said on Saturday.

Salvatore Rossi, who is the central bank's director-general and also heads insurance watchdog Ivass, said both institutions were closely monitoring the situation and had contacted the two groups.

Intesa said this week it was examining a possible deal with Generali.

Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Philip Pullella

