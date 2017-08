Pier Carlo Padoan, Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2017.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday that a possible tie-up between the country's biggest retail lender Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and its largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) would be a market affair.

"I don't want to comment, it is a market operation," Padoan said on the margins of a meeting of finance ministers in Brussels.