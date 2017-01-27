FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Intesa takeover would be credit negative for Generali: Moody's
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 7 months ago

Intesa takeover would be credit negative for Generali: Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, in this January 18, 2016 file photo.Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - A takeover by Italian biggest retail lender Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) would have a negative impact on the ratings of insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI), credit rating agency Moody's said on Friday.

"A combination with Intesa's own, much more domestic, insurance business would dilute Generali's significant geographical diversification, one of its main strengths," Moody's said.

Generali has a Moody's financial strength rating of Baa1 and a senior unsecured rating of Baa2, with stable outlook.

Intesa said on Tuesday its management was examining possible "industrial combinations" with Generali. Sources had earlier told Reuters the bank was mulling a share offer to take a majority stake in Italy's biggest insurer.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alexander Smith

