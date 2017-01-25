FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Intesa's top investor, asked about Generali deal, says backs management
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 25, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 7 months ago

Intesa's top investor, asked about Generali deal, says backs management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Wednesday it had confidence in the bank's management, signaling that it would not oppose a possible tie-up with insurer Generali (GASI.MI).

Intesa on Tuesday confirmed it was exploring a possible deal with the insurer.

Asked about such a combination, Francesco Profumo, head of Compagnia di San Paolo said: "Naturally, Compagnia does not want to interfere. It believes in the management, which will make its own choices."

Compagnia di San Paolo, a banking foundation, has a 9.3 percent stake in the bank.

Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.