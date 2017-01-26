FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo board won't discuss Generali on Friday: CEO
January 26, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 7 months ago

Intesa Sanpaolo board won't discuss Generali on Friday: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, in this January 18, 2016 file photo.Stefano Rellandini

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) will not discuss a possible tie-up with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) at a board meeting on Friday, the Italian bank's Chief Executive Carlo Messina said on Thursday.

"Absolutely not," Messina said when asked if the board would talk about Generali.

Intesa said on Tuesday it was examining potential "industrial combinations" with Generali, following a report that it was studying a possible takeover bid.

Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

