Generali says no resolution on PPF partnership on board agenda
December 14, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 5 years

Generali says no resolution on PPF partnership on board agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) said on Friday its board would not discuss a resolution of its partnership with the Czech PPF group at a board meeting on Friday.

Several newspapers said on Friday Generali could reach an agreement in January to buy the remaining 49 percent stake in a venture it has with PPF.

PPF, controlled by Czech businessman Petr Kellner, has the option to sell its 49 percent in the venture as of July 2014 to Generali or a third party for an estimated value of more than 2 billion euros.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

