Shareholders at Generali's Deutschland Holding approve squeeze-out

The emblem of Italy's insurer Assicurazioni Generali is pictured in downtown Rome, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali (GASI.MI) said on Wednesday that shareholders of Generali Deutschland Holding had approved the squeeze out resolution it had requested.

In a statement, Generali said the transfer of outstanding GDH shares in the hands of minority shareholders was expected to take place in the first half of 2014.

GDH shares would then be immediately delisted, it said.

GDH is the parent company of the German operating companies of Generali.