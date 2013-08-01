Generali will "certainly exit" Telecom Italia in future: CEO

MILAN (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) will exit its investment in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), though it will do so at the right conditions, the insurer’s CEO Mario Greco said on Thursday.

Generali is one of the main shareholders in Telco, a holding company that controls 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia.

“We are not strategic investors in Telecom. We certainly want in the future to exit this asset,” Greco told reporters in a conference call.