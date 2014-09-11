FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opel to launch budget family car in Europe by 2015
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Opel to launch budget family car in Europe by 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Birds sit on a logo of German car manufacturer Opel at the headquarters in Ruesselsheim November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) will launch a budget family car under the Vauxhall and Opel brands next year in a bid to woo customers of the company’s Chevrolet brand, which is set to be discontinued in Europe at the end of 2015.

Because the Chevy brand failed to make headway in Europe, General Motors focused its resources on expanding its European brands instead.

The five-door family car will be priced starting at 10,000 euros ($12,926) and will be launched in summer 2015 badged as an Opel Karl in Europe and as a Vauxhall Viva in Britain, Opel said in a statement on Thursday.

The Karl will be shorter than the new Opel Corsa but slightly larger than the Opel Adam city car, the company said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.