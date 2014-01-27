General Motors CEO says Opel is vital part of automaker

A sign depicting the Opel logo is pictured in front of the Opel Adam AG headquarters in Ruesselheim April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

RUESSELSHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) new chief executive, Mary Barra, on Monday said lossmaking European unit Opel was a vital part of the automaker.

“It is no accident that I chose to come to Germany. I thought it was very important to reinforce my commitment to Opel, Opel is clearly a vital part of our company,” said Barra, who took the top job earlier this month.

In April 2013, General Motors said it would invest 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to fund 23 new models and 13 new engines by 2016 to overhaul Opel’s ageing product range.