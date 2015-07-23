FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opel CEO says plan to return to profit remains ambitious
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 23, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Opel CEO says plan to return to profit remains ambitious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of the front entrance at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) warned European employees that the Opel and Vauxhall brands were still posting significant losses, and that meeting a goal of returning to profit will be difficult given the crisis in Russia and the euro zone.

Opel had made significant progress in the first half, with a significant improvement in operating income and sales growth in Europe, but more needed to be done.

“Our plan to return to profitability in the course of the next year remains very ambitious. It certainly will not be a walk in the park,” Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann said in a letter to employees on Thursday.

Consumer sentiment has been hit by an economic crisis in Russia and by uncertainty about the future of the euro zone, Neumann said.

“We need to compensate for the volume of sales that we lost there in other markets. This means that we will not be able to grow as fast as initially targeted,” Neumann said, adding that Opel’s performance tends to be more difficult to maintain in the second half of the year.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.