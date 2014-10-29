FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM starts $63 million expansion of Michigan assembly plant
October 29, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

GM starts $63 million expansion of Michigan assembly plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co will begin construction to expand its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan in a $63 million project, the company said on Wednesday.

The expansion will add about 263,000 square feet to the plant where the Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Arcadia and Buick Enclave are built.

The plant, which opened in 2006, is GM’s newest plant in North America. It has about 3,300 employees, of whom about 3,050 are hourly paid workers.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
