GM starts $63 million expansion of Michigan assembly plant

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co will begin construction to expand its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan in a $63 million project, the company said on Wednesday.

The expansion will add about 263,000 square feet to the plant where the Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Arcadia and Buick Enclave are built.

The plant, which opened in 2006, is GM’s newest plant in North America. It has about 3,300 employees, of whom about 3,050 are hourly paid workers.