FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM China to recall more than 40,000 faulty Buick LaCrosses in March
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
November 29, 2014 / 3:23 PM / 3 years ago

GM China to recall more than 40,000 faulty Buick LaCrosses in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motor Co’s main Chinese joint venture will recall 40,496 Buick LaCrosses in March next year due to faulty headlights, China’s top quality watchdog said.

Shanghai General Motors Co, GM’s venture with SAIC Motor Corp, will recall all the Buick LaCrosse sedans made between Jan. 11 2006 and Nov. 8 2006, the General Administration of Quality Supervision Inspection and Quarantine said on Friday.

The company will change the parts free of charge, it said.

GM could not be reached for comment.

Carmakers in China recalled a record 5.3 million vehicles last year.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.