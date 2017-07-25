FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors quarterly profit falls
July 25, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 4 minutes ago

General Motors quarterly profit falls

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A water tank with the GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Valencia, April 21, 2017.Marco Bello/File Photo

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit from continuing operations due to lower vehicle sales and restructuring charges, but results beat Wall Street expectations.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported second-quarter net income of $2.4 billion or $1.60 per share, down from $2.8 billion or $1.74 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, the company reported earnings per share of $1.89. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.69.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski

