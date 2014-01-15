FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM says South Korea plants may ship more cars to Australia
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 15, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 4 years ago

GM says South Korea plants may ship more cars to Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker walks behind a logo of General Motors after the announcement of the closing of the Opel assembly plant in Antwerp January 21, 2010.

DETROIT (Reuters) - A top executive with General Motors (GM.N) said on Tuesday a planned shutdown of the automaker’s plants in Australia could present a windfall to the company’s other facilities in the Pacific region.

Stefan Jacoby, GM’s new international operations chief, said there was a “good likelihood” South Korea would ship more cars to Australia.

“We are building our puzzle pieces together for the international markets,” Jacoby told reporters.

“Korea is producing high-quality cars. It will have a major role in our manufacturing set-up in the region and there is a free trade agreement coming up between Australia and Korea,” he said.

“So there is a good likelihood that Korea will play a major role also in delivering cars to Australia for General Motors,” he said. Jacoby said no decision had been made yet.

General Motors said last month it would stop making cars in Australia by 2017 due to high costs and a cripplingly strong currency.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.